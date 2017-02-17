NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka schedule

2017-02-17 16:54
Sri Lanka Cricket logo (File)
Colombo - Sri Lanka's cricket board on Friday announced the schedule for a series of Test matches and limited overs internationals against Bangladesh who begin a tour of the island next month.

The teams will play two Tests at the start of the tour, one in the capital Colombo and another at Galle on Sri Lanka's southern coast.

They then play three 50 over internationals before facing off for two Twenty20 matches.

Sri Lanka have a formidable record at home and beat Australia 3-0 in the last series that they hosted in August 2016.

Bangladesh by contrast have only won three of their Test matches on the road since gaining full status 17 years ago although they have shown recent signs of improvement and beat England in a home Test late last year.

The last series between the two sides in Sri Lanka in 2014 saw the hosts win one of the Tests by 248 runs while the second was a draw.

Bangladesh tour to Sri Lanka tour schedule:

First Test: March 7-11, at the Galle International Stadium

Second Test: March 15-19, at the Saravanamuttu Stadium, Colombo

First ODI: March 25, D/N at Dambulla

Second ODI: March 28, D/N at Dambulla

Third ODI: April 1, at Sinhalese Sports Club grounds, Colombo

First T20: April 4, at Premadasa Stadium Colombo

Second T20: April 6, at Premadasa Stadium Colombo

