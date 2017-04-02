NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Bangladesh skipper suspended for slow over rate

2017-04-02 16:39
Mashrafe Mortaza (File)
Related Links

Colombo - Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has been suspended for one match for a slow over rate during the third one-day international against Sri Lanka, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said Sunday.

This means he will be barred from playing in the first ODI against Ireland at a tri-nations tournament in May.

The right-arm paceman was also fined 40 percent of his match fee, with the other players losing 20 percent of their fees.

His team was two overs short of the target during Saturday's match at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo, which Sri Lanka won.

The offence was Mortaza's second within 12 months regarding the over rate, triggering the suspension.

The previous one was in an ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch.

According to the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

It was the second time Mortaza has been banned for a slow over rate since taking over as the ODI skipper in November 2014.

He was suspended for one match after Bangladesh's World Cup 2015 quarter-final against India in Melbourne.

As a result he missed an ODI against Pakistan.

Read more on:    bangladesh  |  mashrafe mortaza  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

West Indies thrash Pakistan in 3rd T20

2017-04-01 22:34

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Lions 34-29 Sharks As it happened: Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Mamelodi Sundowns Spirited Lions snatch victory against Sharks How the 10-second 100m fell Side entry: Media as guilty of hindering transformation
Franco Smith chats to Sport24 Who will partner Elgar in England? Wrinkles aside Ronaldo liked my work - bust sculptor Super Rugby axe: Aussies may strike Fikile says 'bye, bye bye' to Twitter

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane makes his Lions v Sharks pick
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 