Cricket

Bangladesh ask Black Caps to bat 1st

2017-05-24 11:47
Mashrafe Mortaza (Getty)
Dublin - New Zealand will bat first in the final match of the Tri-Series after Bangladesh won the toss in Dublin and for the sixth time out of six chose to field on Wednesday. 

Bangladesh made one change from their last game with Nasir Hossain replacing Sunzamul Islam while New Zealand made three changes from the team that beat Ireland on Sunday to win the series with a third straight victory. 

In come Jimmy Neesham, Hamish Bennett and for the first time in the series Jeetan Patel, who has joined the squad from Warwickshire. 

They replace Scott Kuggeleijn, Adam Milne and Ish Sodhi. 

There was a minute's silence before the match in memory of the victims of the Manchester concert suicide bombing on Monday. 

Teams: 

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain 

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Luke Ronchi (wkt), Neil Broom, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, Jimmy Neesham, Colin Monro, Mitchell Santner, Jeetan Patel, Matt Henry, Hamish Bennett

Read more on:    bangladesh  |  mashrafe mortaza  |  cricket
