NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Australian veteran Voges out for six weeks

2017-06-08 13:46
Adam Voges (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Former Australia batsman Adam Voges will be sidelined for "approximately six weeks" after tearing his right calf muscle, his English county Middlesex announced on Thursday. 

Voges, 37, retired hurt while batting against Somerset in a recent County Championship match at Lord's and a scan on Tuesday revealed a torn calf muscle. 

He will go back to Australia for treatment and is expected to return to England in late July before playing in Middlesex's T20 Blast match against Hampshire on August 3. 

"Losing Adam is naturally a blow as he contributes significantly to everything we do, whether it be with bat in hand, catching at slip or his general presence around the team," Middlesex managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said in a press release. 

"His absence, however, does give opportunities to other players who are desperate to play in the first XI. In the past we have coped well without an overseas player and I expect us to do so now."

Read more on:    adam voges  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WATCH: Domingo on AB's form, fitness

2017-06-08 12:12

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas: AB’s judgement under scrutiny Get the calculators out! How Proteas can make SFs Smith, Aplon to join White in Japan Tinkler drops bombshell, quits Cape Town City Pakistan stun Proteas in rain affected clash
Jake: No-one asked me for advice on France Coetzee confident woeful 2016 will not be repeated WP to get permanent 'Black African' cricket club? Gary Player pays tribute to Vincent Tshabalala Edgbaston: SA’s dirty word (or is it?)

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 