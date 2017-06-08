Australian veteran Voges out for six weeks

London - Former Australia batsman Adam Voges will be sidelined for "approximately six weeks" after tearing his right calf muscle, his English county Middlesex announced on Thursday.

Voges, 37, retired hurt while batting against Somerset in a recent County Championship match at Lord's and a scan on Tuesday revealed a torn calf muscle.

He will go back to Australia for treatment and is expected to return to England in late July before playing in Middlesex's T20 Blast match against Hampshire on August 3.

"Losing Adam is naturally a blow as he contributes significantly to everything we do, whether it be with bat in hand, catching at slip or his general presence around the team," Middlesex managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said in a press release.

"His absence, however, does give opportunities to other players who are desperate to play in the first XI. In the past we have coped well without an overseas player and I expect us to do so now."