Cricket

Australia win toss, bat against India

2017-09-24 10:15
Steve Smith (Getty)
Indore - Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first in their must-win third one-day international against India in Indore on Sunday.

The visitors, who trail the five-match series 2-0, have made two changes to the side that suffered a 50-run loss in Kolkata on Thursday.

Opener Aaron Finch and wicketkeeper-batsman Peter Handscomb replaced Hilton Cartwright and Matthew Wade.

"I don't read wickets too well, hopefully we can post a good total. These three games are a must-win for us," Smith said at the toss at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

India captain Virat Kohli named an unchanged line-up.

Kohli has led the team to 11 successive wins across all three formats, a record for an Indian captain.

"We would have batted first as well. The pitch could play better for the batsmen under lights, maybe it will be a little slow during the day when it is dry," said Kohli.

"The wrist spinners are going to turn the ball on any surface anyway, but hopefully we will get some turn during the day."

Teams:

India

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Australia

Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb (wicketkeeper), Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ashton Agar.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA) and Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

