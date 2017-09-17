Australia Test leg-spinner Holland dies at 70

Sydney - Australian Test leg-spinner Bob "Dutchy" Holland has died following a battle with brain cancer, aged 70, his family said Sunday.

Holland died after suffering a brain bleed while in hospital being treated for broken ribs suffered in a fall last week, his son Craig said.

Holland was diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer in late March and had surgery a week later to remove part of the tumour, followed by chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

Holland made his Test debut in 1984 at the age of 38 and spun Australia to victory with 10 wickets against the West Indies at the Sydney Cricket Ground in early 1985.

He played in that year's Ashes series in England taking five wickets at Lord's and took another 10-wicket haul against New Zealand in Sydney.

He appeared in 11 Tests, taking 34 wickets, and in 95 first-class matches, most of them for New South Wales, and was still playing state cricket into his forties.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, two sons and a daughter.