NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Australia see no tour to Pakistan 'in short term'

2017-09-15 06:58
James Sutherland (Getty)
Related Links

Sydney - Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland says he does not expect Australia to play in Pakistan "in the short term."

Sutherland was responding to a call from the International Cricket Council for more teams to tour Pakistan, following the current tour of a World XI which is playing three Twenty20 matches.

Pakistan has hosted only one international tour - a limited-overs series against Zimbabwe in 2015 - since militants attacked the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009, wounding six players. Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998. 

Australia is scheduled to play in Pakistan next year but Sutherland on Friday expressed doubt that tour would be possible - "I don't see in the short term there are any plans for us to play in Pakistan."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Shastri backs MSD for strong performance against Oz

2017-09-14 20:29

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former SA cricketer jailed for rape Coetzee names side to tackle All Blacks Hansen explains prop decision for Bok Test NZ: Bullying risk to this Bok backline Coetzee: Coaching Boks 'bloody challenging'
NZ: Bullying risk to this Bok backline Bafana crash and burn in latest FIFA rankings Steyn: I'm not ready for four-day cricket Anderson to end Davis Cup exile? Plumtree not sure Bok defence will hold up

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which team will you be supporting in the inaugrual T20 Global League?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 