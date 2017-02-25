Australia crush India in 1st Test

Pune - Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe claimed a match haul of 12 wickets to hand Australia a comprehensive 333-run win inside three days and end India's juggernaut in the opening Test in Pune on Saturday.

Chasing a daunting 441 for victory, India crashed to 107 all out early in the final session as their unbeaten streak of 19 Test matches came to an end.

O'Keefe, who took a career-best haul of 6-35 in the first innings, returned with similar figures in his second outing as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.