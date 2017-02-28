NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Australia bowler Harris takes talent role

2017-02-28 08:43
Ryan Harris (Getty)
Related Links

Sydney - Retired Test paceman Ryan Harris will be tasked with developing Australia's next generation of fast bowlers as high performance coach at the National Cricket Centre academy in Brisbane, Cricket Australia confirmed on Tuesday.

Queenslander Harris, who took 113 wickets in 27 Tests for Australia before retiring in 2015, will be joined in Brisbane by Matthew Elliot after the former Test batsman was named high performance coach in charge of batting programs for youth teams.

Harris and Elliott replace former high performance coach Graeme Hick, who last year was appointed the Australia men’s team’s batting coach, CA said.

"Both ... have a strong understanding of the challenges that lie ahead in developing Australian cricketers to be ready for first-class and international cricket," CA high performance boss Pat Howard said.

Read more on:    ryan harris  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Hales called up to England tour

2017-02-28 08:43

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 1 Venter hits back after Eddie moans CONFIRMED: Coetzee remains Springbok coach Mallett compares Newlands derby to Kiwi duel Don't let rugby go down soccer's path
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 1 Le Clos, Van der Burgh win gold in Stellenbosch Ibra on the double as United clinch League Cup Fichardt wins Joburg Open with last-hole birdie WRAP: Super Rugby

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 