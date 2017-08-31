Aussie 'prima donnas' humbled by Bangladesh

Sydney - Australia's "overpaid prima donna" cricketers
were shamed by their humbling first Test defeat to Bangladesh, Australian media
said on Thursday, while saluting the historic achievement.
Lowly Bangladesh claimed their first-ever Test win over
one-time power Australia and only their 10th in 101 Tests against all nations,
beating Steve Smith's men by 20 runs on the fourth day in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Australia are currently ranked fourth to Bangladesh's ninth
in the ICC Test rankings.
While applauding Bangladesh's feat, Australia's media
focused on the huge financial disparity between the two sides.
"What happened in Dhaka was on one hand wonderful for
world cricket and on the other embarrassing for a pack of overpaid prima
donnas," the Melbourne Herald-Sun thundered.
"Australia, if you're going to go strike over their pay
packets, you want to make sure you back it up in the field of play. Losing to
Bangladesh is hardly doing that."
Australia left for the Bangladesh tour after resolving a
long and acrimonious pay row, in which the players walked away the winners with
a five-year agreement worth an estimated Aus$500 million .
The Australian newspaper said Smith's men were
"humiliated" in an "inglorious outing" by players earning
far inferior salaries.
"The hapless 11 who became the first Australian team to
lose a Test to Bangladesh will be paid an average of Aus$1.36 million from
Cricket Australia this financial year, or about Aus$26 000 a week," it
said.
"The team that humiliated them on a turning pitch are
paid average salaries of just Aus$26,136, or about Aus$500 a week."
The Australian's cricket writer Peter Lalor added:
"Australia can't win in Asia anymore. We play suboptimal cricket on the
subcontinent. Our batsmen have developed an almost fatal dust allergy."
Former Australia Test captain Ian Chappell said the defeat
again confirmed how much the country's batting was dependent on Smith or David
Warner.
"As soon as they were out the usual collapse (happened)
and it was a terrific win for Bangladesh," he said.
Another former captain Michael Clarke tweeted:
"Congratulations Bangladesh, didn't think I would be writing this tweet
but you need to give credit where credit is due."
Looking ahead to the showpiece Ashes series with England at
home later this year, Fairfax Media's Greg Baum said it was ironic that at the
same time Australia were losing, England fell to the West Indies in the 2nd
Test at Headingley.
"The least consequence was that Australians forfeited
the high moral ground before they even had fully staked it out," he said.