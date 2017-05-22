NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Anderson in doubt for first Proteas Test

2017-05-22 18:52
James Anderson (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - England paceman James Anderson is in doubt for the first Test against South Africa after suffering an groin injury.

Anderson, 34, limped off clutching his groin on Friday while bowling for Lancashire against Yorkshire and took no further part in the match.

According to the Telegraph, Anderson will have a scan on Monday to assess his injury.

If Anderson remains unfit for the Proteas Test series, it will mean that both teams will be without their veteran fast bowlers, after Dale Steyn ruled himself out of the England series.

Steyn injured a bone in his right shoulder in the first Test against Australia in November last year and has not played any cricket since.

Anderson is England's all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests with 467 scalps.

The first Test between England and the Proteas gets underway at Lord's from July 6-10.

England v South Africa Tests:

July 6-10, 1st Test Lord's, London
July 14-18, 2nd Test Trent Bridge, Nottingham
July 27-31, 3rd Test The Oval, London
August 4-8, 4th Test Old Trafford, Manchester

Read more on:    england  |  proteas  |  james anderson  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Polly: KG to become a 'complete bowler'

2017-05-22 17:52

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mallett offers Etzebeth ‘anger’ advice 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 13 CEO’s son to become next Bulls head coach? Bulls inform Marais of future plans Fleck: No issues with Etzebeth discipline
CONFIRMED: Boks to face All Blacks in Cape Town 2 Blitzboks crack nod for 2016/17 Dream Team Amla, Du Plessis see off Northamptonshire Franco out if Cheetahs lose Super Rugby status Mourinho snubs media after United stroll

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 