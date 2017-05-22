Anderson in doubt for first Proteas Test

Cape Town - England paceman James Anderson is in doubt for the first Test against South Africa after suffering an groin injury.

Anderson, 34, limped off clutching his groin on Friday while bowling for Lancashire against Yorkshire and took no further part in the match.

According to the Telegraph, Anderson will have a scan on Monday to assess his injury.

If Anderson remains unfit for the Proteas Test series, it will mean that both teams will be without their veteran fast bowlers, after Dale Steyn ruled himself out of the England series.

Steyn injured a bone in his right shoulder in the first Test against Australia in November last year and has not played any cricket since.

Anderson is England's all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests with 467 scalps.

The first Test between England and the Proteas gets underway at Lord's from July 6-10.



England v South Africa Tests:

July 6-10, 1st Test Lord's, London

July 14-18, 2nd Test Trent Bridge, Nottingham

July 27-31, 3rd Test The Oval, London

August 4-8, 4th Test Old Trafford, Manchester