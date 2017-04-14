Amla very difficult to bowl to, says England paceman

Cape Town - England fast bowler James Anderson says Proteas opening batsman Hashim Amla and former Australian batsman Ricky Ponting are the toughest batsmen he ever bowled to.

Anderson appeared alongside former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne in the Sky Sports studio to discuss the Indian Premier League.

The two Ashes bowlers revealed which batsmen they had trouble bowling to in their Test careers.

Warne chose former West Indian great Brian Lara and Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, but also opted for former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis, Kevin Pietersen, Graham Gooch and Ponting.

Anderson opted to pick the former Aussie skipper Ponting and Amla.

"I'd put (Ricky) Ponting right up there, especially in Australian conditions," Anderson told Sky Sports.

"Basically, he'll hit you off your length and made it really difficult for you to settle as a bowler.

"Now, Hashim Amla is right up there (too) - he's very difficult to bowl at, especially in Test cricket."

Anderson, who is fifth in the ICC Test bowler rankings, will face Amla in July, as England host the Proteas in a four-Test series.

He is England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker with 467 scalps in 122 appearances at an average of 28.50.