NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Amla very difficult to bowl to, says England paceman

2017-04-14 14:17
James Anderson (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - England fast bowler James Anderson says Proteas opening batsman Hashim Amla and former Australian batsman Ricky Ponting are the toughest batsmen he ever bowled to.

Anderson appeared alongside former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne in the Sky Sports studio to discuss the Indian Premier League.

The two Ashes bowlers revealed which batsmen they had trouble bowling to in their Test careers.

Warne chose former West Indian great Brian Lara and Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, but also opted for former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis, Kevin Pietersen, Graham Gooch and Ponting.

Anderson opted to pick the former Aussie skipper Ponting and Amla.

"I'd put (Ricky) Ponting right up there, especially in Australian conditions," Anderson told Sky Sports.

"Basically, he'll hit you off your length and made it really difficult for you to settle as a bowler.

"Now, Hashim Amla is right up there (too) - he's very difficult to bowl at, especially in Test cricket."

Anderson, who is fifth in the ICC Test bowler rankings, will face Amla in July, as England host the Proteas in a four-Test series.

He is England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker with 467 scalps in 122 appearances at an average of 28.50.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Afghanistan's Shahzad fails drugs test

2017-04-13 18:57

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Younger Du Toit set for Super Rugby debut Super Rugby: Weekend teams As it happened: Sundowns 5-0 SuperSport Agassi: Federer could play for 'four or five years' Two Bulls off to Japan
Currie Cup a no-go for Super Rugby entry KP, Gayle confirmed for SA T20 spectacle PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub Agassi: Federer could play for 'four or five years' Super Rugby axe: EP president not panicking

Latest Multimedia

Lions to beat Stormers in Newlands thriller says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 