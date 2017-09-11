NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Amla excited to be part of World XI's Pakistan tour

2017-09-11 17:55
hashim amla
Hashim Amla (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas batsman Hashim Amla is looking forward to the three-match T20 series in Pakistan this week, saying he has only good memories of playing in the country.

Amla is part of a World XI that will T20Is in Lahore on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in what is the most high profile series to be played in Pakistan since a Sri Lanka team bus was attacked by gunmen in 2009.

The 34-year-old is one of the few players in the World XI squad that has actually played international cricket in Pakistan.

Amla was part of the Proteas side that beat the hosts 1-0 in a two-match Test series and then 3-2 in five ODI games in 2007.

"I am very excited to be visiting Pakistan. We all are really excited to be part of this tour, to be part of something special and be part of bringing cricket back to Pakistan," said Amla.

"I have good memories in Pakistan. Been there to play Test series and we won that series. I have great memories of playing against Pakistan in Pakistan.

"Hope it will help bring cricket back in Pakistan, slowly and safely back to Pakistan. It will be good for world cricket. Pakistan has been a major role player in cricket fraternity."

The series was given international status by the ICC and Amla expects the home team to be a formidable challenge.

Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in England in June when they came into the tournament as the lowest ranked team.

"We played against Pakistan in Champions Trophy, they are very good team," said Amla.

"They've always been a formidable team in T20s, everybody is going to enjoy the competition."

Read more on:    hashim amla  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Pakistan tour 'more than cricket' for Faf, Flower

58 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Kevin Anderson v Rafael Nadal 5 talking points: Wallabies v Boks Mallett: Jantjies errors proved costly Lambie set to leave SA for France Gutted yet pleased, Anderson hopes to build on loss
5 talking points: Wallabies v Boks All Blacks in Albany 'must-win' for Boks GALLERY: Anderson's history-making US Open journey Bok draw underwhelming or a sign of progress? WRAP: English Premiership

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which team will you be supporting in the inaugrual T20 Global League?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 