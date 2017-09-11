Amla excited to be part of World XI's Pakistan tour

Cape Town - Proteas batsman Hashim Amla is looking forward to the three-match T20 series in Pakistan this week, saying he has only good memories of playing in the country.

Amla is part of a World XI that will T20Is in Lahore on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in what is the most high profile series to be played in Pakistan since a Sri Lanka team bus was attacked by gunmen in 2009.

The 34-year-old is one of the few players in the World XI squad that has actually played international cricket in Pakistan.

Amla was part of the Proteas side that beat the hosts 1-0 in a two-match Test series and then 3-2 in five ODI games in 2007.

"I am very excited to be visiting Pakistan. We all are really excited to be part of this tour, to be part of something special and be part of bringing cricket back to Pakistan," said Amla.

"I have good memories in Pakistan. Been there to play Test series and we won that series. I have great memories of playing against Pakistan in Pakistan.

"Hope it will help bring cricket back in Pakistan, slowly and safely back to Pakistan. It will be good for world cricket. Pakistan has been a major role player in cricket fraternity."

The series was given international status by the ICC and Amla expects the home team to be a formidable challenge.

Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in England in June when they came into the tournament as the lowest ranked team.

"We played against Pakistan in Champions Trophy, they are very good team," said Amla.



"They've always been a formidable team in T20s, everybody is going to enjoy the competition."