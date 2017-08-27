All systems go as #T20GL squads finalized

Cape Town - In a defining moment for South Africa’s inaugural T20 Global League, the Main Player Draft was held in Cape Town today, with 32 international players and 96 local players picked by the various franchises.

With big names lining up to play and coach in the tournament it’s no surprise the cream of the cricketing world attended the event.

Each franchise had already been allocated both a big-name marquee Protea player and an international marquee player, but the remaining 16 squad spots were filled today.

With cricket fans across the world watching and waiting with anticipation, the Main Player Draft saw another 16 players picked per squad, over 16 rounds, with eight (8) selected picks in each round.

Each franchise owner was asked to make their pick during the live event, with the first three players chosen being South African. Protea all-rounder Chris Morris was the very first pick by the Durban Qalanders, followed by Protea bowler Dane Paterson by Bloem City Blazers, and explosive Protea bowler Dale Steyn makes a return to the game for the Cape Town Knight Riders.

Aiden Markram, 22, who went to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stars, was the first rookie to be picked, in round two.

He was closely followed by fellow South Africans Wiaan Mulder, 19, selected by the Stellenbosch Monarchs, and Jason Smith, 22, picked by the Cape Town Knight Riders. “The rookies will be rubbing shoulders with some of the greatest stars of the game. It’s going to be a great experience for them,” said former Protea player and commentator Ashwell Prince.

The resulting teams are a unique blend of both local youth and international experience which is sure to make for some very exciting cricket later this year.

BENONI ZALMI

Owner: Javed Afridi

Home ground: Willowmoore Park

Coach: Graeme Smith

Marquee Protea: Quinton de Kock

Marquee international: Jason Roy (ENG)



Squad: Albie Morkel, Wahab Riaz (PAK), Umar Akmal (PAK), Lungi Ngidi, David Wiese, Eddie Leie, Pite van Biljon, Leus du Plooy, Dillon du Preez, Dean Elgar, Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), George Linde, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Calvin Savage, Carmi le Roux, Tshepo Moreki.

BLOEM CITY BLAZERS

Owner: Sushil Kumar

Home ground: Mangaung Oval

Coach: Phil Simmons

Marquee Protea: David Miller

Marquee international: Kieron Pollard (WI)



Squad: Dane Paterson, Chris Jordan (ENG), Dwayne Smith (WI), Shaun von Berg, Aaron Phangiso, Morne van Wyk, Beuran Hendricks, Theunis de Bruyn, Janneman Malan, Ryan Ten Doeschate (NED), Clyde Fortuin, Rayad Emrit, Werner Coetsee, Yaseen Vallie, Akhona Mnyaka, Keegan Petersen.

CAPE TOWN KNIGHT RIDERS

Owner: Shah Rukh Khan

Home ground: Newlands

Coach: Jacques Kallis

Marquee Protea: JP Duminy

Marquee international: Chris Gayle (WI)



Squad: Dale Steyn, Adil Rashid (ENG), Tom Curran (ENG), Rassie van der Dussen, James Vince (ENG), Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Smith, Rudi Second, Rory Kleinveldt, Malusi Siboto, Dinesh Ramdin (WI), Thomas Kaber, Senuran Muthusamy, Dayyaan Galiem, Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima.

DURBAN QALANDERS

Owner: Fawad Rana

Home ground: Kingsmead

Coach: Paddy Upton

Marquee Protea: Hashim Amla

Marquee international: Eoin Morgan (ENG)

Squad: Chris Morris, Sam Billings (ENG), Mitch McLenaghan (NZ), Bjorn Fortuin, Mohammad Hafeez (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Junior Dala, Qaasim Adams, Migael Pretorius, Nicky van den Bergh, Prenalan Subrayen, Kelly Smuts, Marques Ackerman, Daryn Dupavillon, Mtokozisi Shezi, Cody Chetty

JOBURG GIANTS

Owner: GMR Group

Home ground: Wanderers

Coach: S Sriram

Marquee Protea: Kagiso Rabada

Marquee international: Brendon McCullum (NZ)

Squad: Colin Ingram, Vernon Philander, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Jonker, Temba Bavuma, Patrick Kruger, Yasir Shah (PAK), Nicolas Pooran, Duanne Olivier, Jonathan Vandiar, Roelof van dr Merwe, Andries Gous, Rabian Engelbrecht, Dane Piedt, Andre Malan, Zubayr Hamza.

NELSON MANDELA BAY STARS

Owner: Ajay Sethi

Home ground: St. George's Park

Coach: Mark Boucher

Marquee Protea: Imran Tahir

Marquee international: Kevin Pietersen (ENG)



Squad: JJ Smuts, Aiden Markram, Anwar Ali (PAK), Heinrich Klaasen, Junaid Khan (PAK), Dawid Malan (ENG), Sisanda Magala, Heino Kuhn, Andrew Birch, Colin Ackermann, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Sibonelo Makhanya, Wihan Lubbe, Grant Thomson, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ryan Rickelton.

PRETORIA MAVERICKS

Owner: Osman Osman

Home ground: SuperSport Park

Coach: Russell Domingo

Marquee Protea: AB de Villiers

Marquee international: Dwayne Bravo (WI)



Squad: Morne Morkel, Farhaan Behardien, Dane Vilas, Robbie Frylinck, Keshav Maharaj, Johan Botha, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Steven Finn (ENG), Reeza Hendricks, Diego Rosier, Khaya Zondo, Eldred Hawken, Basheeru Walters, Stephan Myburgh (NED), Tony de Zorsi, Kyle Nipper.

STELLENBOSCH MONARCHS

Owner: Cricket South Africa

Home ground: Boland Park

Coach: Stephen Fleming

Marquee Protea: Faf du Plessis

Marquee international: Lasith Malinga (SRI)

Squad: Alex Hales (ENG), Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Imad Wasim (PAK), Henry Davids, Mangaliso Mosehle, Wiaan Mulder, Justin Ontong, Ryan McLaren, Brendan Taylor (ZIM), Lizaad Williams, Jeewan Mendis (SRI), Rowan Richards, Craig Alexander, Grant Mokoena, Kyle Simmonds.







