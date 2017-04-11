NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

AB blitz can't stop Amla's Kings XI Punjab

2017-04-11 07:55
AB de Villiers (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas superstar AB de Villiers' destructive half-century went in vain, as the Royal Challengers Bangalore fell to an eight-wicket defeat to the Kings XI Punjab on Monday in Indore.

De Villiers, who recently recovered from a back injury, was selected ahead of West Indian Chris Gayle - and dutifully repaid the choice.

The hard-hitting Proteas skipper struck nine sixes and three fours en route to a cavalier 89 not out from a mere 46 deliveries. 

His contribution was particularly important after the early departures of openers Vishnu Vinod (7) and Shane Watson (1).

De Villiers enjoyed solid support from Mandeep Singh and Stuart Binny, who scored 28 and an unbeaten 18, respectively.

Bangalore's total of 148 for four proved entirely insufficient, as Punjab surpassed the modest target with 33 balls to spare.

The Kings XI's pursuit would have been substantially more difficult, had fielders Iqbal Abdulla and Billy Stanlake not suffered a dropped catch each.

Stanlake dropped Proteas star batsman Hashim Amla on 19, while Abdulla spilled Australian Glenn Maxwell on 13.

Amla finished unbeaten on 58 and Maxwell on 43 not out.

They shared a resounding 72-run partnership inside seven overs. 

The result pushed Punjab to second position in the eight-team standings, while the Royal Challengers are third last.

Tuesday will bring an intriguing clash between the Rising Pune Supergiant and Delhi Daredevils at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune (16:30 SA time).

NEXT ON SPORT24X

SA cricketers set to star in English county cricket

2017-04-10 18:41

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA caddie helps Garcia to Masters win Mallett: Leyds' pass was staggering 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 7 Lions respond to R21m Faf report WATCH: Are these the best 2 tries ever scored at Newlands?
Schwartzel in the money at the Masters A rebirth of the Cats the best option for SA? Cronje: Eastern Cape needs professional rugby 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 7 SA caddie helps Garcia to Masters win

Latest Multimedia

Did Mark Keohane get his Stormers v Chiefs pick correct? WATCH!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 