Sunfoil Series

Warriors, Dolphins draw in Durban

2017-01-08 18:07
Vaughn van Jaarsveld (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Sunfoil Series clash between the Dolphins and Warriors drifted out to a draw after further delays hampered their clash at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday.

With only 49 overs possible on day two and no play at all on Saturday all due to rain, a wet outfield held up proceedings on the final morning.

Lunch was eventually taken early and play reduced to 69 overs for the day, although only 40 of those were possible as the hosts pushed on from 243/2 to 361/4 in that period.

Vaughn van Jaarsveld was eventually dismissed for 154 (204 balls, 14 fours, 5 sixes) and shared in a 116-run third-wicket partnership with Cody Chetty (46) in what was the highlight of the day.

Both men eventually fell to Basheer Walters (2/91) within two overs of each other as Khaya Zondo and Morne van Wyk (both 16 not out) batted out the remainder of play.

Despite the result, the Dolphins still managed to jump up to second on the competition standings after walking away with 9.22 points.

They now have a total of 63.8 points, less than a point behind leaders the Titans (64.74), while the Warriors (58.42) are also within striking distance in fourth.

Proteas: All-pace is serious option

2017-01-08 16:52

Fixtures
12 January 2017
Warriors v BuildNat Cape Cobras, East London 10:00
VKB Knights v Hollywoodbets Dolphins, Kimberley 10:00
Multiply Titans v Highveld Lions, Benoni 10:00
19 January 2017
Hollywoodbets Dolphins v Highveld Lions, Pietermaritzburg Oval 10:00
26 January 2017
Multiply Titans v BuildNat Cape Cobras, Centurion 10:00
VKB Knights v Warriors, Bloemfontein 10:00
02 February 2017
Hollywoodbets Dolphins v Multiply Titans, Pietermaritzburg Oval 09:00
Warriors v Highveld Lions, East London 10:00
BuildNat Cape Cobras v VKB Knights, Paarl 10:00
09 February 2017
Hollywoodbets Dolphins v BuildNat Cape Cobras, Durban 09:00
Highveld Lions v VKB Knights, Johannesburg 10:00
Multiply Titans v Warriors, Benoni 10:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Who will you be backing in this year's Sunfoil Series?

