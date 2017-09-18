NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sunfoil Series

Toyana pleased with Lions new signings

2017-09-18 16:52
Geoffrey Toyana (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Highveld Lions coach Geoffrey Toyana is looking forward to getting their Sunfoil Series campaign underway against the Warriors at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from Tuesday.

The match marks the start of the 2017/18 franchise season with round one of the season unique from previous years after all the Standard Bank Proteas Test players were made available to play.

The hosts will also be bolstered by some significant new signings, all of whom are available to play.

“My squad is looking good,” Toyana said. “We’ve made some good signings in Omphile Ramela, Craig Alexander and Beuran Hendricks.

“So we can’t wait to see how they get on. I'm pleased that we starting at the Wanderers as well, a ground we know very well.”

There will also be the opportunity for Lions fans to see Kagiso Rabada play red-ball cricket for Toyana.

“It’s going to be tough in terms of team selection,” the coach explained. “I got around 25 players to choose from and everyone is fit and all of them are keen to play.

“So it’s a good headache to have going into that first game. We have our Proteas as well and someone like Kagiso Rabada is going to be great to watch.

“It’s just the third time he’ll be playing for us in two-and-half years, so that’s something to look out for as well.”

Toyana says his players cannot wait to begin, adding: “We’ve trained well over the last week or so. “We were involved in the eKasi as well, so we got a small taste and we now want to get stuck in. It’s been a long off-season, but the boys have all got stronger and we’re all very excited to get going.”

Warriors coach Malibongwe Maketa echoed those sentiments. “We’re excited, we’re ready to go and everyone is looking forward to the new season,” he said.

The men from the Eastern Cape have a new four-day captain in Proteas T20 batsman, Jon-Jon Smuts.

“For us there’s no Proteas and neither are our Kolpak players (Colin Ackermann, Colin Ingram and Simon Harmer) available,” Maketa added.

“So, it’s a great opportunity for our young players to test themselves against the best players in the country. We’re really excited to see where they are in terms of their progress and development.”

Lions squad: Stephen Cook (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Omphile Ramela, Rassie van der Dussen, Nicky van den Bergh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mangaliso Mosehle, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Craig Alexander, Ayavuya Myoli, Dominic Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder

Warriors squad: Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Clyde Fortuin, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sisanda Magala, Eddie Moore, Lesiba Ngoepe, Anrich Nortje, Jerry Nqolo, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts (capt), Yaseen Vallie, David White.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Amla, Bavuma in Cobras' Sunfoil Series opener

2017-09-18 15:21

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Allister has ignored Bok danger signs Internet goes meme-crazy after Boks' worst Test loss 5 talking points: All Blacks v Boks Mallett: Criticising Boks like clubbing a baby seal 7 Boks released for Currie Cup duty
5 talking points: All Blacks v Boks Defiant Coetzee: We're on the right track Venter urges Bok fans to keep the faith WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: PSL

Fixtures
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
Highveld Lions v Warriors, Johannesburg 10:00
Multiply Titans v Hollywoodbets Dolphins, Centurion 10:00
VKB Knights v WSB Cape Cobras, Bloemfontein 10:00
Thursday, 28 September 2017
Hollywoodbets Dolphins v VKB Knights, Durban 09:30
Multiply Titans v Highveld Lions, Centurion 10:00
Warriors v WSB Cape Cobras, Port Elizabeth 10:00
Friday, 06 October 2017
Hollywoodbets Dolphins v Highveld Lions, Pietermaritzburg Oval 09:30
WSB Cape Cobras v VKB Knights, Oudtshoorn 10:00
Multiply Titans v Warriors, Benoni 10:00
Monday, 16 October 2017
Hollywoodbets Dolphins v Multiply Titans, Pietermaritzburg Oval 09:30
Highveld Lions v VKB Knights, Potchefstroom 10:00
WSB Cape Cobras v Warriors, Cape Town 10:00
Monday, 23 October 2017
Highveld Lions v Multiply Titans, Johannesburg 10:00
VKB Knights v Warriors, Kimberley 10:00
WSB Cape Cobras v Hollywoodbets Dolphins, Oudtshoorn 10:00
Thursday, 08 February 2018
VKB Knights v Hollywoodbets Dolphins, Kimberley 10:00
Multiply Titans v WSB Cape Cobras, Potchefstroom 10:00
Warriors v Highveld Lions, Port Elizabeth 10:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Vote

Who will you be backing in this year's Sunfoil Series?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 