NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sunfoil Series

Rain frustrates Dolphins, Warriors

2017-01-07 17:39
Rain (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Dolphins' hopes of moving top of the Sunfoil Series table were dashed by rain on Saturday after the third day of their clash against the Warriors was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Sahara Stadium Kingsmead in Durban.

The hosts had arrived at the ground in a strong position after reaching stumps on Friday on 243/2, a 12-run lead with eight wickets in hand, including that of unbeaten centurion Vaughn van Jaarsveld on 103 not out (119 balls, 10 fours, 3 sixes).

But overnight rain and persistent drizzle through most of the third day meant chances of play were minimal.

That left umpires Allahudien Paleker and Adrian Holdstock with little choice, but to abandon proceedings on the stroke of tea.

Victory for either team will likely put them top of the log after the table-topping Titans saw their game against the Knights abandoned earlier on Saturday.

However, with only a day to play now, a draw looks the most likely outcome.


Read more on:    warriors  |  dolphins  |  sunfoil series  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Smith warns of 'difficult series' in India

2017-01-07 15:26

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Faf: Abbott's departure a 'red flag' Domingo: Kolpak deals can be a good thing Wiese next to ditch SA for Kolpak deal? Domingo launches scathing attack on Rossouw No Toulon deal for Bok wing Hendricks
Proteas v Oz Test itinerary announced Hash’s 100th: celebration, plus scrutiny Rabada: It would be sad to see Abbott go Tributes flood in for 'troubled' Westner Rabada: Amla is not a robot

Fixtures
05 January 2017
Hollywoodbets Dolphins v Warriors, Durban 09:00
VKB Knights v Multiply Titans, Bloemfontein 10:00
BuildNat Cape Cobras v Highveld Lions, Oudtshoorn 10:00
12 January 2017
Warriors v BuildNat Cape Cobras, East London 10:00
VKB Knights v Hollywoodbets Dolphins, Kimberley 10:00
Multiply Titans v Highveld Lions, Benoni 10:00
19 January 2017
Hollywoodbets Dolphins v Highveld Lions, Pietermaritzburg Oval 10:00
26 January 2017
Multiply Titans v BuildNat Cape Cobras, Centurion 10:00
VKB Knights v Warriors, Bloemfontein 10:00
02 February 2017
Hollywoodbets Dolphins v Multiply Titans, Pietermaritzburg Oval 09:00
Warriors v Highveld Lions, East London 10:00
BuildNat Cape Cobras v VKB Knights, Paarl 10:00
09 February 2017
Hollywoodbets Dolphins v BuildNat Cape Cobras, Durban 09:00
Highveld Lions v VKB Knights, Johannesburg 10:00
Multiply Titans v Warriors, Benoni 10:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Vote

Who will you be backing in this year's Sunfoil Series?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 