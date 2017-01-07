Rain frustrates Dolphins, Warriors

Cape Town - The Dolphins' hopes of moving top of the Sunfoil Series table were
dashed by rain on Saturday after the third day of their clash against the
Warriors was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Sahara Stadium Kingsmead
in Durban.
The hosts had arrived at the ground in a strong position after reaching stumps
on Friday on 243/2, a 12-run lead with eight wickets in hand, including that of
unbeaten centurion Vaughn van Jaarsveld on 103 not out (119 balls, 10 fours, 3
sixes).
But overnight rain and persistent drizzle through most of the third day meant
chances of play were minimal.
That left umpires Allahudien Paleker and Adrian Holdstock with little choice,
but to abandon proceedings on the stroke of tea.
Victory for either team will likely put them top of the log after the
table-topping Titans saw their game against the Knights abandoned
earlier on Saturday.
However, with only a day to play now, a draw looks the most likely outcome.