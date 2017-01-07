Rain frustrates Dolphins, Warriors

Cape Town - The Dolphins' hopes of moving top of the Sunfoil Series table were dashed by rain on Saturday after the third day of their clash against the Warriors was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Sahara Stadium Kingsmead in Durban.



The hosts had arrived at the ground in a strong position after reaching stumps on Friday on 243/2, a 12-run lead with eight wickets in hand, including that of unbeaten centurion Vaughn van Jaarsveld on 103 not out (119 balls, 10 fours, 3 sixes).

But overnight rain and persistent drizzle through most of the third day meant chances of play were minimal.

That left umpires Allahudien Paleker and Adrian Holdstock with little choice, but to abandon proceedings on the stroke of tea.

Victory for either team will likely put them top of the log after the table-topping Titans saw their game against the Knights abandoned earlier on Saturday.

However, with only a day to play now, a draw looks the most likely outcome.



