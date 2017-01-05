Parnell puts hand up for Proteas selection

Cape Town - Wayne Parnell claimed four wickets to hand the Cape Cobras complete control over the Highveld Lions at the end of a shortened day one of their Sunfoil Series encounter at the debuting Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn on Thursday.

The Proteas allrounder finished with an economical 4/26 in 18.3 overs as the visitors were bundled out for 126 – in what is the first franchise match being played at the venue.

The match also marked the coaching debut of Ashwell Prince, who has replaced Paul Adams, and the former Proteas batsman would have been pleased with how the competition strugglers began 2017.

The Cobras entered the new year bottom of the table after losing three and drawing two of their five matches to date.

And after winning the toss and fielding, they bowled with discipline and control to leave their opponents out in 63.3 overs, before themselves reaching stumps on 19/1.

Six wickets fell before lunch as Jason Smith impressed with 2/8 in eight overs, before bad light held up the home side’s charge when well over an hour was lost midway through the afternoon session.

All-rounders Dwaine Pretorius (35) and Wiaan Mulder (31 not out) then added some respectability to the total, but the visitors were all out for a disappointing total.

New Cobras captain Dane Piedt also impressed with 2/32.

The Cape side suffered an early blow when Andrew Puttick was forced to retire hurt in Hardus Viljoen’s second over, with Stiaan van Zyl (6) falling to the same bowler just under six over later.

However, Prince’s side closed only 107 behind and with nine wickets still in hand.