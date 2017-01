More rain hampers Knights and Titans

Cape Town - There was no play possible for a second consecutive day as the Knights and Titans were once more frustrated by the weather in their Sunfoil Series clash at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Rain had washed out the opening day of 2017 for both sides on Thursday and they were once again hampered by the wet weather.

The visitors are defending their title and also lead the competition standings by a margin of under five points from their hosts at the halfway stage. The men from Pretoria also won the first title of the campaign before the break - the T20 Challenge.

The rain that fell on the opening two days had been forecasted, but the predictions for the weekend are far better with dry weather expected for most of Saturday and Sunday.