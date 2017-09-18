NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sunfoil Series

Markram named as Titans captain

2017-09-18 13:53
Aiden Markram (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Aiden Markram has been named as Titans captain for the Sunfoil Series, replacing Henry Davids, who elected to stand down after five seasons in charge of the four-day side.

Markram enjoyed a breakthrough first-class debut season in 2016/17, having amassed 565 runs at an average of 51.36, including two centuries and two fifties.

The 22-year-old will also serve as vice-captain for both limited-over competitions, under current captain Albie Morkel.

Markram has previous captaincy experience, having led South Africa Under 19s to World Cup glory in 2014.

Most recently, he captained the South Africa 'A' four-day side against the England Lions in June, before leading the side against India 'A' in last month’s two-match home series.

The opening batsman says he is looking forward to the challenge of his maiden season in charge.

"It's a massive honour for me as a young player to lead the quality players that are among the Titans squad," said Markram.

"There's plenty of experienced players in the changing room, so I will try and absorb as much information from them as possible to ensure the team goes in the right direction.

"Henry was brilliant in what he did - he's a great leader and there are a few attributes I will look to take from him. I am young and I will make mistakes but as long as I can keep experienced players close to me, I believe that I will make enough right decisions."

Markram has experienced a whirlwind past 12 months, which culminated in his call-up to the Proteas Test squad against England during the winter months, but says his thoughts are focused on the Titans.

"I will always have the team's interest at heart and as long as the team does well, I will be happy.  The goal will be to win the Sunfoil Series. We missed out on it last year and if I look at the cricket we played, I think we have more in the tank and I believe if we play to our potential as a side we will be challenging for the trophy."

Titans head coach, Mark Boucher, believes Markram is a natural fit to lead the domestic team in the longer format and expects him to draw on his past experiences as captain.

"He's got a background of being a leader and I believe Aiden has all the right attributes to take the Titans forward into the new season. Certain cricketers play better when they are leaders and I believe Aiden is one of those players.

"He is well respected, both as a cricketer and as an individual. You look around the changing room and there are seven or eight players who are the future of the Titans and he's the guy who will be the leader - he understands everyone in the team, which is very important.

"Henry has been fantastic as captain and a great player for the Titans over the years. He understands that it is time for new ideas and that there is now a chance for the younger guys to push through.

"He's still got a massive role to play, being a past captain he will understand the pressures of captaincy and he will certainly guide Aiden along," concluded Boucher.

The Titans play against the Dolphins at SuperSport Park from September 19 to 22.

Titans squad:

Aiden Markram (captain), Farhaan Behardien, Junior Dala, Henry Davids, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Morne Morkel, Alfred Mothoa, Rowan Richards, Tabraiz Shamsi, Malusi Siboto, Jonathan Vandiar

Read more on:    titans  |  sunfoil series  |  aiden markram  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Dolphins set for stern Sunfoil Series opener

59 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Allister has ignored Bok danger signs Internet goes meme-crazy after Boks' worst Test loss 5 talking points: All Blacks v Boks Mallett: Criticising Boks like clubbing a baby seal Defiant Coetzee: We're on the right track
5 talking points: All Blacks v Boks Defiant Coetzee: We're on the right track Venter urges Bok fans to keep the faith WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: PSL

Fixtures
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
Highveld Lions v Warriors, Johannesburg 10:00
Multiply Titans v Hollywoodbets Dolphins, Centurion 10:00
VKB Knights v WSB Cape Cobras, Bloemfontein 10:00
Thursday, 28 September 2017
Hollywoodbets Dolphins v VKB Knights, Durban 09:30
Multiply Titans v Highveld Lions, Centurion 10:00
Warriors v WSB Cape Cobras, Port Elizabeth 10:00
Friday, 06 October 2017
Hollywoodbets Dolphins v Highveld Lions, Pietermaritzburg Oval 09:30
WSB Cape Cobras v VKB Knights, Oudtshoorn 10:00
Multiply Titans v Warriors, Benoni 10:00
Monday, 16 October 2017
Hollywoodbets Dolphins v Multiply Titans, Pietermaritzburg Oval 09:30
Highveld Lions v VKB Knights, Potchefstroom 10:00
WSB Cape Cobras v Warriors, Cape Town 10:00
Monday, 23 October 2017
Highveld Lions v Multiply Titans, Johannesburg 10:00
VKB Knights v Warriors, Kimberley 10:00
WSB Cape Cobras v Hollywoodbets Dolphins, Oudtshoorn 10:00
Thursday, 08 February 2018
VKB Knights v Hollywoodbets Dolphins, Kimberley 10:00
Multiply Titans v WSB Cape Cobras, Potchefstroom 10:00
Warriors v Highveld Lions, Port Elizabeth 10:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Vote

Who will you be backing in this year's Sunfoil Series?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 