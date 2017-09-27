Klaasen to captain Titans for Sunfoil Series derby

Cape Town -Titans assistant coach Mandla
Mashimbyi believes they can take plenty of confidence from last week's
Sunfoil Series opener against
the Dolphins when they host the Highveld Lions in
their derby clash at SuperSport Park in Centurion from Thursday.
The
hosts were in the best position of all six sides heading into the final
day in round one, but had to settle for a draw after their opponents
from Durban dug in
on for a draw.
But Mashimbyi is adamant that the draw was not a bad result for Mark Boucher's side.
"We
took it as a winning draw because remember in recent seasons we've
always struggled at the beginning, so this was a positive result," he
said.
"We were in a strong position to win the game for most of the game and
it's unfortunate that we couldn't pull it through.
"You have to commend the Dolphins for the way they batted, even though we deserved to win. That's how things go sometimes."
The Jukskei derby now awaits them and Mashimbyi says the approach will be like that towards any other game.
"We
want to win every match we play," he added. "The Lions will also be
hungry to win and I think it will come down to the attitude that the
players
bring.
"We'll need to make sure we're ready and play the key moments better than them. That I think will be important."
The
Titans will have a completely changed team this weekend due to a number
of players reporting for national duty, including new captain Aiden
Markram. Heinrich Klaasen will lead the team in his absence.
Kagiso Rabada is the main player that misses out for the Lions, whose first game last week was a home draw against the Warriors.
Lions coach
Geoffrey Toyana admits it was a good result for his side after they
were put under pressure for large portions of the game.
"We
were quite happy that we came out with a result," he said.
"It was a
different wicket we used at the Wanderers and you could see it, bowling
with the attack we had was quite difficult, so to come out of it with a
draw was pleasing, especially the way the boys fought back."
Looking
ahead to this week, Toyana added: "It's a big one this week, the derby
against the Titans. We've trained well and we look forward to it."
Squads:
Titans:
Andrea Agathagelou, Farhaan Behardien, Corbin Bosch, Henry Davids, Tony
de Zorzi, Heinrich
Klaasen (capt), Eldred Hawken, Heino Kuhn, Alfred Mothoa, Migael
Pretorius, Rowan Richards, Malusi Siboto, Jonathan Vandiar, Shaun von
Berg.
Lions:
Stephen Cook (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Omphile Ramela, Rassie van der
Dussen, Nicky van den
Bergh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mangaliso Mosehle, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran
Hendricks, Craig Alexander, Ayavuya Myoli, Dominic Hendricks, Wiaan
Mulder