Highveld Lions, Warriors settle for a draw

Cape Town - Omphile Ramela scored his first half-century for new franchise the Highveld Lions as their Sunfoil Series clash with the Warriors ambled out to a draw at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.

The left-hander, who was playing his 100th first-class match after moving from the Cape Cobras in the off-season, top-scored with 67 (122 balls, 10 fours) on day four with the home side reaching 190 for three chasing 355.

It was a good match all-round for Ramela after he took three wickets with the ball and made 44 in the first innings.

There was also a half-century from Rassie van der Dussen (52 not out off 128 balls, 5 fours, 1 six), while Anrich Nortje claimed three for 45.

The day had started with Jon-Jon Smuts following his first-innings century with a whirlwind 58 off just 36 balls (9 fours, 1 six) second time around.

The new Warriors captain was looking for quick runs to try and get the game moving, with support coming from Lesiba Ngoepe (52 not out of 66 balls, 6 fours) as the men from Eastern Cape moved from their overnight 94 for three to 199 for four declared.

There proved to be no drama in the final innings as the sides began the new term with a draw.