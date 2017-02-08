NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sunfoil Series

Faf: Test spots are up for grabs

2017-02-08 14:00
Duanne Olivier (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas Test skipper Faf du Plessis says there are a few spots up for grabs in the Test side and he has looked to the Sunfoil Series for guidance.

The four-day domestic competition is going down to the wire, as the final week of the tournament sees four teams in grasp of the title.

Du Plessis admits he hasn't seen much Sunfoil Series action, however the Proteas Test skipper has been keeping a close eye on the star performers.

Already Duanne Olivier has proved his worth by receiving a national call-up earlier this year, playing in the third Test against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg.

Olivier is the leading wicket-taker of the domestic tournament, taking 46 dismissals for the Knights including five five-wicket hauls at an average of 18.80.

Malusi Siboto of the Titans has also looked good with the ball in hand, taking 30 in his seven games at an average of 20.43.

The Knights' Theunis de Bruyn has scored 679 runs and was included in the Test squad against Sri Lanka, but he has yet to make his Proteas debut.

Also impressing with the bat includes former Proteas batman Vaughan van Jaarsveld (797), Colin Ackermann for the Warriors (728) and Dolphins' middle-order batsman Khaya Zondo (723).

The Proteas Test captain says that if they want to defeat New Zealand in March and England in July, they will need their in-form players to step up and contribute.

"I haven't seen much; I would usually check the scores and see who is doing well," Du Plessis told reporters at Newlands on Tuesday.

"It's nice to see everyone's in the running.

"So it's important to see who's in form, because we have a really important Test series coming up.

"There's one or two spots up for grabs in the Test team, so it's just to make sure the guys are doing what they need to do."

Sunfoil Series fixtures on Thursday:

Dolphins v Cape Cobras

Lions v Knights

Titans v Warriors

Sunfoil Series log:

1. Titans - 94.62 points

2. Knights - 92.24

3. Cape Cobras - 85.74

4. Dolphins - 84.67

5. Lions - 83.34

6. Warriors - 78.66

NEXT ON SPORT24X

India axe triple centurion for Bangladesh Test

2017-02-08 13:44

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Zuma identifies the real problem with Bafana AB: Faf's knock was exceptional BREAKING: Joost van der Westhuizen dies Joost earned more than a minute's silence Proteas prevail despite Tharanga heroics
Tearful James Small remembers 'special' Joost Joost 'fought illness like he played rugby' - Wiese All Blacks tweet sympathies to 'Bok great' Joost Smit remembers 'schoolboy hero' Joost Bakkies pays tribute to fellow Bok, Bulls legend, Joost

Fixtures
09 February 2017
Hollywoodbets Dolphins v BuildNat Cape Cobras, Durban 09:00
Highveld Lions v VKB Knights, Johannesburg 10:00
Multiply Titans v Warriors, Benoni 10:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Vote

Who will you be backing in this year's Sunfoil Series?

Latest Multimedia

Glory Game: The Joost van der Westhuizen story
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 