Faf: Test spots are up for grabs

Cape Town - Proteas Test skipper Faf du Plessis says there are a few spots up for grabs in the Test side and he has looked to the Sunfoil Series for guidance.

The four-day domestic competition is going down to the wire, as the final week of the tournament sees four teams in grasp of the title.

Du Plessis admits he hasn't seen much Sunfoil Series action, however the Proteas Test skipper has been keeping a close eye on the star performers.

Already Duanne Olivier has proved his worth by receiving a national call-up earlier this year, playing in the third Test against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg.



Olivier is the leading wicket-taker of the domestic tournament, taking 46 dismissals for the Knights including five five-wicket hauls at an average of 18.80.

Malusi Siboto of the Titans has also looked good with the ball in hand, taking 30 in his seven games at an average of 20.43.

The Knights' Theunis de Bruyn has scored 679 runs and was included in the Test squad against Sri Lanka, but he has yet to make his Proteas debut.

Also impressing with the bat includes former Proteas batman Vaughan van Jaarsveld (797), Colin Ackermann for the Warriors (728) and Dolphins' middle-order batsman Khaya Zondo (723).

The Proteas Test captain says that if they want to defeat New Zealand in March and England in July, they will need their in-form players to step up and contribute.



"I haven't seen much; I would usually check the scores and see who is doing well," Du Plessis told reporters at Newlands on Tuesday.



"It's nice to see everyone's in the running.

"So it's important to see who's in form, because we have a really important Test series coming up.

"There's one or two spots up for grabs in the Test team, so it's just to make sure the guys are doing what they need to do."

Sunfoil Series fixtures on Thursday:

Dolphins v Cape Cobras



Lions v Knights

Titans v Warriors

Sunfoil Series log:

1. Titans - 94.62 points



2. Knights - 92.24



3. Cape Cobras - 85.74



4. Dolphins - 84.67



5. Lions - 83.34



6. Warriors - 78.66

