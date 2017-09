Erwee, Chetty shine for Dolphins with centuries

Cape Town - Sarel Erwee and Cody Chetty both hit centuries as the Dolphins finally got their Sunfoil Series match against the Knights underway on day two at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday.

After rain washed out day one, the players were greeted by bright sunshine on the second morning with the visitors winning the toss and bowling.

But it would have been a decision they may have been regretting by the end of the 80 overs that were possible as the host piled on 343 for five thanks to Erwee's 151 (197 balls, 21 fours, 4 sixes) and an unbeaten 101 (176 balls, 8 fours, 2 sixes) from Chetty.

It was the highest franchise cricket score for opener Erwee and his third first-class century, while Chetty completed an eighth career ton shortly before stumps were called due to bad light ahead of a brewing storm.

Vaughn van Jaarsveld chipped in with 53 (70 balls, 7 fours) as the reigning champions toiled.

Most of their strikes came via the part-time off-breaks of Keegan Petersen, who ended with three for 49, his first ever first-class wickets.



Franchise debutant Ottniel Baartman took one for 54.