De Bruyn, Second tons slay Dolphins

Kimberley - Theunis de Bruyn and Rudi Second fell just short of the record Sunfoil Series fourth-wicket partnership as the Knights put the Dolphins to the sword on day two of their clash at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Friday.

The pair put on 258 together, a record for the Central franchise, and just six shy of the competition-best 264 between Albie Morkel and Justin Kemp for the Titans against Western Province back in the 2004/05 season.

Both batsmen were brutal in attack as the hosts piled up 352/4 in 84 overs on what was effectively day one after the first day was abandoned due to a wet pitch and wet outfield.

Captain De Bruyn, who is in the Proteas squad for their ongoing Sunfoil Test series against Sri Lanka and was only released the day before the game to play, was unbeaten at stumps on 170 (232 balls, 17 fours, 2 sixes).

It was his seventh career century.

Second, meanwhile, was out in the penultimate over of the day after powering his way to 125 (170 balls, 14 fours) - the 13th ton of his career.

The pair had come together on 85/3 after Mthokozisi Shezi (2/34) had removed openers Luthando Mnyanda (1) and Michael Erlank (26) when play did eventually start around 45 minutes late.

David Miller (15) also fell cheaply when he was trapped leg before wicket by Calvin Savage (1/74), while the other wicket-taker was rookie South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo (1/44), who dismissed Second late in the day.

