De Bruyn, Second tons slay Dolphins

Kimberley - Theunis de Bruyn and Rudi Second fell just short of the record Sunfoil Series
fourth-wicket partnership as the Knights put the Dolphins to the sword
on day two of their clash at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Friday.
The
pair put on 258 together, a record for the Central franchise, and just
six shy of the competition-best 264 between Albie Morkel and Justin Kemp
for the Titans
against Western Province back in the 2004/05 season.
Both
batsmen were brutal in attack as the hosts piled up 352/4 in 84 overs
on what was effectively day one after the first day was abandoned due to
a wet pitch and
wet outfield.
Captain
De Bruyn, who is in the Proteas squad for their ongoing
Sunfoil Test series against Sri Lanka and was only released the day
before the game to
play, was unbeaten at stumps on 170 (232 balls, 17 fours, 2 sixes).
It
was his seventh career century.
Second,
meanwhile, was out in the penultimate over of the day after powering
his way to 125 (170 balls, 14 fours) - the 13th ton of his career.
The
pair had come together on 85/3 after Mthokozisi Shezi (2/34) had
removed openers Luthando Mnyanda (1) and Michael Erlank (26) when play
did eventually start around
45 minutes late.
David
Miller (15) also fell cheaply when he was trapped leg before wicket by
Calvin Savage (1/74), while the other wicket-taker was rookie South
Africa all-rounder
Andile Phehlukwayo (1/44), who dismissed Second late in the day.