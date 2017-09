De Bruyn, Petersen tons punish Cobras

Cape Town - Captain Theunis de Bruyn led a resounding batting response from the champion Knights as they dominated day two of their season-opening Sunfoil Series clash against the Cape Cobras at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

The Proteas batsman amassed 195 (259 balls, 24 fours, 1 six) to help the hosts reach stumps on 551 for four – a monumental lead of 392 after shooting out the visitors for 159 on the opening day.

De Bruyn put on a fixture record partnership of 295 for the second wicket with Keegan Petersen, who eventually fell for 141 (283 balls, 18 fours). The scores of both batsmen were their highest in franchise cricket, while the stand was the third highest for the Knights in their history.

Even after they fell, more pain was to come for the Cobras bowlers as David Miller made 39, followed by an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 139 between Werner Coetsee (70 off 94 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) and Rudi Second (65 off 136 balls, 8 fours).

Justin Ontong was the pick of the bowlers with one for 48.