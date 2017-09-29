NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sunfoil Series

Davids, Titans bowlers in charge

2017-09-29 20:47
Henry Davids (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Henry Davids struck a patient century before watching the bowlers chip away as the Titans reached the halfway stage of their derby clash against the Highveld Lions in control at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

The veteran right-hander, known more for his swashbuckling hitting, made a workmanlike 137 (239 balls, 15 fours) to help his side reach 452 for seven declared on day two.

The home bowlers then claimed four wickets to leave the visitors on 170 after 53 overs, still 282 runs behind.

The Titans had resumed on 293 for five after day one, with Davids moving from his unbeaten 80 to complete the 13th three figure score of his first-class career.

He put on 80 for the sixth wicket with Shaun von Berg (30), before adding a further 59 with Malusi Siboto for the seventh wicket – the latter eventually ending unbeaten on a free-flowing 50 (67 balls, 5 fours, 1 six).

In reply, the Lions lost wickets too regularly, with only Reeza Hendricks crossing the half-century mark thanks to his 51 (97 balls, 8 fours).

Lions captain Stephen Cook made 19, Rassie van der Dussen hit 30 and Nick van den Bergh was not out on 44.

Alfred Mothoa was the pick of the bowlers with one for 13, while there were also wickets for Siboto (1/15), Von Berg (1/36) and first-class debutant Migael Pretorius (1/37).

Erwee, Chetty shine for Dolphins with centuries

2017-09-29 20:36

