Cobras hold out for draw against Warriors

Cape Town - Jon-Jon
Smuts and Tabraiz Shamsi shared six wickets to leave the Cape Cobras in a
spin before bad light saved them from potential defeat against the Warriors on
the final day of their Sunfoil Series clash at St George's Park in Port
Elizabeth on Sunday.
Captain
Smuts claimed four for 39, with debutant Shamsi taking two for 45 as the
visitors slipped to 131 for six and had a man down after the injury retirement
of their own skipper Dane Piedt.
But with 12
overs to go, the weather intervened and ended the match early much to the
frustration of the Warriors.
The day had
started out with the home captain hitting a crucial half-century that allowed
his side to declare on 186 for nine - Smuts making 54 (76 balls, 6 fours, 1
six) and Lesiba Ngoepe chipping in with 39.
Dane
Paterson picked up three for 31, with two wickets each for Tshepo Moreki
(2/33), Lizaad Williams (2/55) and Piedt (2/56).
That left
the Cobras needing 252 in 58 overs for victory and they made a solid enough
start thanks to 41 by Zubayr Hamza.
But things
went south from there thanks to the spin of Smuts and Shamsi, who has joined
the Warriors on loan.
They
reduced their Cape Town rivals to 94 for six, before Kyle Verreynne’s stubborn
unbeaten 30 did just enough to halt the charge and give the Cobras a
nerve-wrecking draw.