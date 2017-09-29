NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sunfoil Series

Cobras fight back after Nqolo's maiden ton

2017-09-29 20:58
Jerry Nqolo (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - A maiden franchise century by Jerry Nqolo helped the Warriors build a strong first innings total but the Cape Cobras fought back late on day two of their Sunfoil Series clash at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

The all-rounder made an unbeaten 105 (172 balls, 11 fours, 1 six) as the hosts declared on 452 for six, before the visitors replied with 161 for one - trailing by 291.

Nqolo, whose previous best score at this level was 64, shared in a Warriors record 185-run sixth wicket partnership with Clyde Fortuin, who was eventually the last man out for 92 (146 balls, 14 fours, 1 six), his own career-best showing with the bat.

It was a good effort from the home side after they had begun the day on 263 for four.

Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts made 49, with the pick of the bowlers being his opposite number Dane Piedt with three for 86.

But the visitors replied strongly after the early loss of Andrew Puttick (18) to Sisanda Magala (1/34).

Zubayr Hamza was not out on 75 (105 balls, 12 fours, 1 six) with Pieter Malan on 63 (126 balls, 6 fours) keeping him company as the pair shared an unbroken stand of 124 to take their side to the close in a decent position.


NEXT ON SPORT24X

Davids, Titans bowlers in charge

2017-09-29 20:47

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Flo opens up on 'club v country' struggles Bok assistant headed for Ireland - report SA-born cricketer guilty of ‘fake fielding’ Boks: Dreyer to curb being ‘pinged’? Jake not surprised by Boks’ 57-0 drubbing
SA-born cricketer guilty of ‘fake fielding’ WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 12 WRAP: PRO14 - Round 5 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Fixtures
Thursday, 28 September 2017
Hollywoodbets Dolphins v VKB Knights, Durban 09:30
Multiply Titans v Highveld Lions, Centurion 10:00
Warriors v WSB Cape Cobras, Port Elizabeth 10:00
Friday, 06 October 2017
Hollywoodbets Dolphins v Highveld Lions, Pietermaritzburg Oval 09:30
WSB Cape Cobras v VKB Knights, Oudtshoorn 10:00
Multiply Titans v Warriors, Benoni 10:00
Monday, 16 October 2017
Hollywoodbets Dolphins v Multiply Titans, Pietermaritzburg Oval 09:30
Highveld Lions v VKB Knights, Potchefstroom 10:00
WSB Cape Cobras v Warriors, Cape Town 10:00
Monday, 23 October 2017
Highveld Lions v Multiply Titans, Johannesburg 10:00
VKB Knights v Warriors, Kimberley 10:00
WSB Cape Cobras v Hollywoodbets Dolphins, Oudtshoorn 10:00
Thursday, 08 February 2018
VKB Knights v Hollywoodbets Dolphins, Kimberley 10:00
Multiply Titans v WSB Cape Cobras, Potchefstroom 10:00
Warriors v Highveld Lions, Port Elizabeth 10:00
Thursday, 15 February 2018
Warriors v Hollywoodbets Dolphins, East London 10:00
VKB Knights v Multiply Titans, Bloemfontein 10:00
WSB Cape Cobras v Highveld Lions, Paarl 10:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Vote

Who will you be backing in this year's Sunfoil Series?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 