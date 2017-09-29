Cobras fight back after Nqolo's maiden ton

Cape Town - A maiden franchise century by Jerry Nqolo helped the Warriors build a strong first innings total but the Cape Cobras fought back late on day two of their Sunfoil Series clash at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

The all-rounder made an unbeaten 105 (172 balls, 11 fours, 1 six) as the hosts declared on 452 for six, before the visitors replied with 161 for one - trailing by 291.

Nqolo, whose previous best score at this level was 64, shared in a Warriors record 185-run sixth wicket partnership with Clyde Fortuin, who was eventually the last man out for 92 (146 balls, 14 fours, 1 six), his own career-best showing with the bat.

It was a good effort from the home side after they had begun the day on 263 for four.

Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts made 49, with the pick of the bowlers being his opposite number Dane Piedt with three for 86.

But the visitors replied strongly after the early loss of Andrew Puttick (18) to Sisanda Magala (1/34).

Zubayr Hamza was not out on 75 (105 balls, 12 fours, 1 six) with Pieter Malan on 63 (126 balls, 6 fours) keeping him company as the pair shared an unbroken stand of 124 to take their side to the close in a decent position.





