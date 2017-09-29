Cobras fight back after Nqolo's maiden ton

Cape Town - A
maiden franchise century by Jerry Nqolo helped the Warriors build a
strong first innings total but the Cape Cobras fought back late on
day two of their
Sunfoil Series clash at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday.
The
all-rounder made an unbeaten 105 (172 balls, 11 fours, 1 six) as the
hosts declared on 452 for six, before the visitors replied with 161 for
one - trailing
by 291.
Nqolo,
whose previous best score at this level was 64, shared in a Warriors
record 185-run sixth wicket partnership with Clyde Fortuin, who was
eventually
the last man out for 92 (146 balls, 14 fours, 1 six), his own
career-best showing with the bat.
It
was a good effort from the home side after they had begun the day on
263 for four.
Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts made 49, with the pick of the
bowlers being his
opposite number Dane Piedt with three for 86.
But the visitors replied strongly after the early loss of Andrew Puttick (18) to Sisanda Magala (1/34).
Zubayr
Hamza was not out on 75 (105 balls, 12 fours, 1 six) with Pieter Malan
on 63 (126 balls, 6 fours) keeping him company as the pair shared an
unbroken
stand of 124 to take their side to the close in a decent position.