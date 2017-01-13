Ackermann sparkles on shortened day two

East London - Colin Ackermann continued his rich run of form with another half-century as the Warriors and Cape Cobras were left evenly poised after a shortened day two of their Sunfoil Series encounter at Buffalo Park in East London on Friday.

Only 42.3 overs were possible after a wet outfield delayed the start and bad lighted brought about an early finish with the home side on 175/5 in reply to the visitors’ 291.

Competition top-scorer Ackermann fell 11 short of a century when he was out for 89 (135 balls, 14 fours) in what eventually turned out to be the third last over of the day.

The right-hander now has four half-centuries to go with his two tons in 2016/17, with his aggregate on 669.

He shared in a 101-run fourth wicket partnership with Yaseen Vallie, who was still there at stumps unbeaten on 56 (70 balls, 5 fours).

No play was possible before lunch due to the overnight rain and when they did resume after lunch on 5/1, pick of the bowlers Dane Paterson (3/48) dismissed Eddie Moore (7), before Jason Smith accounted for Lesiba Ngoepe (17).

Following the century stand, Paterson returned to take out key man Ackermann, followed by Somila Seyibokwe (0) removed by Rory Kleinveldt.

