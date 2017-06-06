WRAP: ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Cape Town - A comprehensive wrap of all the fixtures, results and match reports from the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England.
THURSDAY, JUNE 1
England v Bangladesh
Result: England won by eight wickets
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
Australia v New Zealand
Result: No result
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
Sri Lanka v South Africa
Result: South Africa won by 96 runs
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
India v Pakistan
Result: India won by 124 runs
MONDAY, JUNE 5
Australia v Bangladesh
Result: No result
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
England v New Zealand - 11:30
Result: TBC
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
Pakistan v South Africa - 14:30
Result: TBC
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
India v Sri Lanka - 11:30
Result: TBC
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
New Zealand v Bangladesh - 11:30
Result: TBC
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
England v Australia - 11:30
Result: TBC
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
India v South Africa - 11:30
Result: TBC
MONDAY, JUNE 12
Sri Lanka v Pakistan - 11:30
Result: TBC
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13
First semi-final: TBC v TBC - 11:30
Result: TBC
THURSDAY, JUNE 14
Second semi-final: TBC v TBC - 11:30
Result: TBC
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
Final: TBC v TBC - 11:30
Result: TBC