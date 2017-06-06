NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

WRAP: ICC Champions Trophy 2017

2017-06-06 06:30

Cape Town - A comprehensive wrap of all the fixtures, results and match reports from the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

England v Bangladesh

Result: England won by eight wickets

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Australia v New Zealand

Result: No result

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Sri Lanka v South Africa 

Result: South Africa won by 96 runs

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

India v Pakistan 

Result: India won by 124 runs

MONDAY, JUNE 5

Australia v Bangladesh

Result: No result

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

England v New Zealand - 11:30

Result: TBC

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

Pakistan v South Africa - 14:30

Result: TBC

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

India v Sri Lanka - 11:30

Result: TBC

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 11:30

Result: TBC

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

England v Australia - 11:30

Result: TBC

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

India v South Africa - 11:30

Result: TBC

MONDAY, JUNE 12

Sri Lanka v Pakistan - 11:30

Result: TBC

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13

First semi-final: TBC v TBC - 11:30

Result: TBC

THURSDAY, JUNE 14

Second semi-final: TBC v TBC - 11:30

Result: TBC

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Final: TBC v TBC - 11:30

Result: TBC

Read more on:    icc champions trophy  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Parnell’s simple recipe for success

2017-06-05 21:38

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
CONFIRMED: Vermeulen, De Allende, Mapoe ruled out of first Test Van Niekerk wins 200m in Boston 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 15 GALLERY: French Open race to women's title Kankowski set to join Lions
CONFIRMED: Vermeulen, De Allende, Mapoe ruled out of first Test Anderson to shoot up ATP rankings Former SA golf pro Vincent Tshabalala dies CJ Stander to make Lions debut Vermeulen's Toulon crash to Top 14 final defeat

Fixtures
Wednesday, 07 June 2017
Pakistan v South Africa, Birmingham 14:30
Sunday, 11 June 2017
India v South Africa, London 11:30
Wednesday, 21 June 2017
England v South Africa, Southampton 19:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 