WATCH: Tearful Kyle Abbott ends Test career

Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler Kyle Abbott was reduced to tears after ending his Test career having signed a Kolpak contract with English county Hampshire.

Following the conclusion of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Thursday, Abbott addressed the media, confirming he'd played his final Test for his country.

Abbott, 29, has struggled to establish himself in the Proteas' set-up, having played 11 Tests over the past four years and is currently only in the mix because Dale Steyn is out injured.

The Kolpak option is popular with South African cricketers as it allows them to be regarded as Europeans‚ which frees them from the restrictions placed on overseas players on the county circuit.

Abbott joins fellow former Proteas Hardus Viljoen‚ Stiaan van Zyl and Simon Harmer in taking up Kolpak deals in recent months.