WATCH: Sonny Bill posts special message to Amla

Cape Town - All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams has congratulated Proteas batsman Hashim Amla, who is set to play his 100th Test for South Africa.

Amla will become the eighth South African to appear in 100 Tests in the third and final clash against Sri Lanka, starting at the Wanderers on Thursday at 10:00.



Amla, 33, has scored 7 665 runs in 99 Tests to date at an average of 49.45, including 31 half-centuries and 25 centuries.

He has already received high praise from the cricketing fraternity, and Williams - a Rugby World Cup winner in 2015 - has added his voice in praising the Proteas run machine.

In a video shared on YouTube, Williams said: “A massive congratulations on your 100th Test. You’re an inspiration to myself and many others, thousands, millions around the world... keep doing what you do 'bro' and keep leading the way. Love and respect to you and your family. Cheers.”