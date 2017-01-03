NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

WATCH: Hashim's Army in fine voice at Newlands

2017-01-03 17:09
Hashim Amla (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Player fan clubs seem to becoming more and more popular around the world and the Proteas are certainly no exception in this regard.

Last year during England's tour of South Africa, 'AB's Babies' were born at the Wanderers, while at Newlands, 'Hashim's Army' were involved in an ongoing battle with the Barmy Army as to who could sing either Amla or England all-rounder, Moeen Ali's name the loudest.

And on the second day of the second Test between the Proteas and Sri Lanka, 'Hashim's Army' were back in full voice with no opposition to try and out cheer them.

That certainly didn't curb their enthusiasm. 

Take a look.

Read more on:    proteas  |  hashim amla  |  cricket
Rabada, Philander rip through Sri Lanka

2017-01-03 15:10

