Proteas

Vilas explains Kolpak deal

2017-01-31 21:10
Dane Vilas (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Dane Vilas has explained the reasons behind him signing a two-year Kolpak deal with English county side, Lancashire.

Vilas made his Test debut for South Africa against Bangladesh in August 2015 and most recently appeared as a late replacement for Quinton de Kock in the Test series against England in January 2016.

He has played in six Tests and one T20I for the Proteas and 96 first class matches for the Cape Cobras, scoring 7 580 runs at an average of nearly 40.

But the emergence of De Kock as a world class wicket-keeper batsman is one of the reasons behind his decision.

“Quinnie has played so well that I have no real chance of getting back into the South African team," Vilas told the Cape Cobras website

 “Another factor in my decision to play for Lancashire is that my wife, Pippa, has family over there. Her mother and her two brothers and sister live in the United Kingdom,” he said.

Vilas will join up with Lancashire in March after the South African domestic season has come to a close. 

Morkel: light at end of tunnel

2017-01-31 18:30

