Uncertainty remains over Proteas assistants

Cape Town - Ottis Gibson will start his tenure as Proteas coach later this month, but uncertainty remains over who his assistant coaches will be.

By the end of the Russell Domingo era, the Proteas were making use of Neil McKenzie as batting coach, Charl Langeveldt as bowling coach and Claude Henderson as spin bowling coach.

But now, with just over three weeks to go until the first Test against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom, the roles of those three former Proteas is unclear.

Gibson, currently serving as the England bowling coach, will not arrive in South Africa before September 12. The ongoing series between England and the West Indies is due to end on September 11, and Gibson has committed to staying on until its completion.

It means that the former West Indies coach is likely to have around two weeks with his new team before game day, and in that time he must decide what to do with his backroom staff.

Sport24 understands that no decision will be made until Gibson arrives in South Africa and discussions between him and CSA can take place.

South Africa's preparation for the first Test against Bangladesh is also complicated by a three-match T20 series between Pakistan and a World XI side that will be captained by Proteas Test skipper Faf du Plessis.

That series starts on September 12 and ends on September 15, meaning that Du Plessis, Hashim Amla and Morne Morkel are all unlikely to be in the Proteas camp when Gibson arrives.

The second and final Test against Bangladesh begins on October 6 in Bloemfontein and will be followed by three ODIs and two T20Is.