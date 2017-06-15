Toyana throws hat into Proteas coaching ring

Cape Town - Highveld Lions coach Geoffrey Toyana is reportedly eager to become the next Proteas coach.



Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced in May that they had started a process to appoint a new head coach for the national team.



Current coach Russell Domingo’s contract runs until the end of August when the Proteas’ tour of England concludes and he needs to reapply if he wants to continue in his role.



With applications for the position closing on Friday (June 16), it remains unsure whether Domingo will reapply for the role as he was earlier this week quoted in English media saying he had "not yet" reapplied and "can't say" whether he has plans to do so.



Toyana, however, will apply and he confirmed to Netwerk24 that he will hand in his application on Thursday.



The former first class batsman has coached the Highveld Lions since 2011 and during his tenure led the team to four franchise titles.

CSA earlier stated that the appointments of the new coach and his management team will “be in place by the beginning of September”.

