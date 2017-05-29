NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Tahir in doubt for Champions Trophy opener

2017-05-29 13:26
Imran Tahir (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Proteas spinner Imran Tahir was ruled out of the third ODI at Lord's, throwing into question his availability for the ICC Champions Trophy starting this week.

Tahir was not picked for the dead-rubber ODI on Monday against England with Keshav Maharaj getting the nod.

Cricket South Africa confirmed the news on their Twitter account, saying that the No 1 one-day spinner was left out due to a "tight left hamstring".

After Lord's, the Proteas remain in London to prepare for the Champions Trophy opening match against Sri Lanka at the Oval on Saturday, June 3 (11:30 SA time).

The Proteas will be vying for their second Champions Trophy title after winning the inaugural ICC tournament in Dhaka, Bangladesh in 1998, when it was known as the ICC Knock-Out.

AB de Villiers and his charges are seeded in Group B alongside India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Proteas' ICC Champions Trophy squad:

Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Quinton de Kock - wicketkeeper (Titans), Faf du Plessis (Titans), AB de Villiers - captain (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), David Miller (Knights), Chris Morris (Titans), Wayne Parnell (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Morne Morkel (Titans)

Proteas' Champions Trophy schedule:

Saturday, June 3 - Sri Lanka v South Africa, The Oval

Wednesday, June 7 - Pakistan v South Africa, Edgbaston

Sunday, June 11 - India v South Africa, The Oval

Wednesday, June 14 - First semi-final (A1 v B2), Cardiff

Thursday, June15 - Second semi-final (A2 v B1), Edgbaston

Sunday, June 18 - Final, The Oval

Monday, June 19 - Reserve day

