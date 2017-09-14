NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Steyn: I'm not ready for four-day cricket

2017-09-14 10:45
Dale Steyn (Gallo)
Cape Town - The prospect of Dale Steyn returning to the Proteas set-up for the first Test against Bangladesh on September 28 has been dealt a blow with the speedster ruling him out of next week's Sunfoil Series action. 

Steyn, who has been recovering from a shoulder injury since last November, is eyeing a comeback to the international stage. 

Reports last week suggested that Steyn would be making a return to cricket by playing in the first round of domestic fixtures this season for the Titans when they take on the Dolphins in Centurion from next week Tuesday. 

But now, according to Cricinfo, Steyn has ruled himself out of playing four-day cricket just yet.

"I've decided not to play right now. I'm bowling fine but I haven't hit the full workload I'd need to handle four-day cricket or a Test so I decided it was best not to play," he told the website. 

Steyn added that he was trying to make sure that he did not break down again and that, in his opinion, playing shorter formats of the game might be a good place to start. 

A number of Proteas are expected to take part in this first round of Sunfoil Series action as it provides new coach Ottis Gibson with his only look at his players before the Bangladesh series gets underway. 

The 34-year-old Steyn has taken 417 Test wickets and needs just five more to equal Shaun Pollock's record of 421 for the most Test wickets ever taken by a South African. 


Read more on:    proteas  |  sunfoil series  |  dale steyn  |  cricket
