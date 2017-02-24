Stalwart Rabada set to return in third ODI

Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is set to return to action in the third ODI against New Zealand in Wellington.



Rabada was precautionary rested in the second ODI in Christchurch due to a sore knee, which saw the Proteas lose to the Black Caps by six runs.

On Monday, Rabada made headlines when he became the only Proteas player actually bought at this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) auction and was sold to the Delhi Daredevils for close to R10m.

The 21-year-old has had to deal with a lot of workload over the summer and still has to bowl significant overs in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, the Champions Trophy and the tour to England.

Now with a lucrative IPL contract in hand, the Proteas will need to handle the fast bowler's busy schedule with care more so than ever as the Proteas are still waiting for the return of senior bowlers Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander.

Despite workload concerns, Duminy told the media on Friday that the fast bowler will definitely be up for selection for Saturday's match at Westpac Stadium.

"He (Rabada) is definitely up for selection," said Duminy.

"We'll have to see what sort of conditions we're up against and what combinations is best suited for tomorrow's game.



"He's been a stalwart for us for a while now. He's been our best strike bowler in most formats and it's always a great strength for us to have him in our attack.

"So we look forward to having him back in the team."

The series is tied 1-1 with the third ODI taking place on Saturday, February 25 in Wellington (03:30 SA time).

