Shamsi shocked by Champions Trophy snub

Cape Town - Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi admitted that he was shocked and disappointed to miss out on being selected for the Proteas' ICC Champions Trophy squad in England.



Shamsi, 27, appeared to be the Proteas second spin option behind Imran Tahir in the shorter formats.

He has appeared in five ODIs, taking seven wickets, which included best figures of 3/36 against Australia in October last year.

It looked like Shamsi was going to get the nod for the ICC event after he traveled with the team to New Zealand in February.

However, the Proteas selectors decided to pick Test spinner Keshav Maharaj ahead of Shamsi.

"Naturally, it is quite disappointing not to be selected," Shamsi told the Sportskeeda website.

"It did come as a bit of a shock but whatever is done is done. I'm fully behind the team and I know they can go out there and win the Champions Trophy."

Maharaj went on to make his debut against England in the second ODI at Southampton and took his first one-day scalp when he dismissed centurion Ben Stokes.



Maharaj also played in the final ODI at Lord's after Tahir was deemed unfit to play with the 27-year-old taking 3/25 in his second ODI.

Shamsi is currently in England and is part of the South Africa 'A' one-day squad playing the England Lions in a three-ODI series.

SA 'A' play their opening match on Thursday at Trent Bridge.

The Proteas play Sri Lanka in their Champions Trophy opener at The Oval on Saturday (11:30 SA time).