NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Shamsi shocked by Champions Trophy snub

2017-06-01 18:00
Tabraiz Shamsi (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi admitted that he was shocked and disappointed to miss out on being selected for the Proteas' ICC Champions Trophy squad in England.

Shamsi, 27, appeared to be the Proteas second spin option behind Imran Tahir in the shorter formats.

He has appeared in five ODIs, taking seven wickets, which included best figures of 3/36 against Australia in October last year.

It looked like Shamsi was going to get the nod for the ICC event after he traveled with the team to New Zealand in February.

However, the Proteas selectors decided to pick Test spinner Keshav Maharaj ahead of Shamsi.

"Naturally, it is quite disappointing not to be selected," Shamsi told the Sportskeeda website.

"It did come as a bit of a shock but whatever is done is done. I'm fully behind the team and I know they can go out there and win the Champions Trophy."

Maharaj went on to make his debut against England in the second ODI at Southampton and took his first one-day scalp when he dismissed centurion Ben Stokes.

Maharaj also played in the final ODI at Lord's after Tahir was deemed unfit to play with the 27-year-old taking 3/25 in his second ODI.

Shamsi is currently in England and is part of the South Africa 'A' one-day squad playing the England Lions in a three-ODI series.

SA 'A' play their opening match on Thursday at Trent Bridge.

The Proteas play Sri Lanka in their Champions Trophy opener at The Oval on Saturday (11:30 SA time).

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Australia resist lure of 'fearsome foursome'

2017-06-01 14:01

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Steyn joins Boks in Plettenberg Bay Benni McCarthy: I'm still alive! Expect a different looking Bok starting XV! PICS: Latest Springbok jersey unveiled! Jantjies full of praise for Venter
Drotske: 'Sad day' if Cheetahs are axed Boks, Bulls receive Pollard boost 4 SA golfers added to US Open field Woods 'sorry' for DUI, says alcohol not involved 2019 TDF to start from Brussels

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 June 2017
Sri Lanka v South Africa, London 11:30
Wednesday, 07 June 2017
Pakistan v South Africa, Birmingham 14:30
Sunday, 11 June 2017
India v South Africa, London 11:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 