SA 'A' relish challenging English conditions

Cape Town - South Africa 'A' have more than a potential Proteas call-up to keep them motivated, as they look to defeat the England Lions next month.

Several Proteas are selected for the SA 'A' four-day and one-day squad, including spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who will be looking to impress after being snubbed by the national squad for their tour to the UK.

"I have never played in England so that will be a challenge, but just as a whole there's a good bunch of guys we have in our team," said Shamsi.

SA 'A' head coach Shukri Conrad was vocal that his side must remain a unit if they are to be successful as their senior team.

"We spoken hard about what the purpose of the side and it's a difficult and selfish place to work in," Conrad told reporters on Monday.

The four-day series against the England Lions will be an opportunity to scout out some of players ahead of the Proteas four-Test series against England starting in July.

Conrad, however, doesn't want the SA 'A' team to focus on those particular distractions saying he wants to build a united team.

"We're going to lure the seniors in particular Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi, who've had a taste of the Proteas," said Conrad.



"They'll give some insight into the Proteas culture they have selected and we'll like to create our own in the SA 'A' side and take away the focus of the individual and make sure we become successful as a unit."

Conrad believes that in order to triumph over the England Lions next month, they need to tick off all the boxes.

"The purpose of the side is to win, but we need to tick off the boxes," said Conrad.

"You can't just rock up and expect to win, you need to put in the hard work, which we have done and got to create the right environment and that the necessary learning takes place."

The South Africa 'A' squads depart for England on Tuesday.



South Africa 'A' schedule:

Saturday, May 27, 1-day v Yorkshire Headingley, Leeds

Monday, May 29, 1-day v Derbyshire The County Ground, Derby

Thursday, June 1, 1st ODI v England Lions Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Saturday, June 3, 2nd ODI v England Lions Northampton

Monday, June 5, 3rd ODI v England Lions (D/N) Northampton

June 8-11, 4-day v Hampshire Ageas Bowl, Southampton

June 14-17, 4-day v Sussex Arundel (v Duke of Norfolk XI if Sussex in RL playoffs)

June 21-24, 'A' Test v Lions The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury

South Africa 'A' squad for 50-over series against England Lions:

Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Jon Jon Smuts (Warriors), Aiden Markram (Titans), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Theunis de Bruyn (Knights), Khaya Zondo - captain (Dolphins), Heino Kuhn (Titans), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Mangaliso Mosehle - wk (Highveld Lions), Sisanda Magala (Warriors), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Duanne Olivier (Knights), Junior Dala (Titans), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras)

South Africa 'A' squad for four-day series against England Lions:

Heino Kuhn (Titans), Aiden Markram - captain (Titans), Theunis de Bruyn (Knights), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Jason Smith (Cape Cobras), Heinrich Klaasen - wk (Titans), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Rudi Second (Knights), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Duanne Olivier (Knights), Junior Dala (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions)