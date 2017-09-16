NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Rahim eyes 'landmark' South Africa series

2017-09-16 17:09
Mushfiqur Rahim (Getty)
Related Links

Dhaka - Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim said on Saturday his team were looking for a "landmark" series against South Africa when they play two Test matches there later this month.

A 15-man Bangladesh squad left Dhaka Saturday for the series, which will start with the first Test at Potchefstroom on September 28. 

"Some people may think we don't have any chance against South Africa. But I don't agree with them," Mushfiqur told reporters prior to their departure. 

"We don't have a very good record in South Africa. And very few of our players played in South Africa. It is a kind of place where everybody struggles. Maybe we also have to struggle," he said.

"Personally I think if you don't believe in yourself, you won't get any success. Firstly, we have to believe that it is possible for us to beat South Africa. We did not have this belief even three years ago," he added. 

Bangladesh lost all four Tests in South Africa by an innings margin during their previous two visits in 2002 and 2008, but Mushfiqur said they were now in much better shape. 

"So we have now got the confidence. Hopefully this series will be a kind of landmark for us. And we are ready to take that challenge. 

"If we can play well the two Tests overseas that will be a kind of message," he said. 

The team, he said, had improved since their two Test matches in New Zealand in January. 

"Our record in New Zealand was also not good, but we played better cricket this time. We lost both Tests but played much better cricket than the past." 

In the weeks after their loss to New Zealand, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka and Australia in two Test matches away and at home respectively. 

"We are in much better shape, an improved team than our last (South Africa) tour," he said, adding if they did well in South Africa, "it will be a kind of message" to other top Test sides. 

Mushfiqur, however, said the absence of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is a setback for the side.

Shakib will sit out two Test matches after asking for a six-month break from Tests. 

"You need to play two players in his place, to be honest - one batsman, one bowler... for me as a captain his absence is a kind of setback," he said. 

The second Test will be held at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein on October 6-10. 

Bangladesh will also play three one-day internationals and two Twenty20s in their month-long tour to the African nation.

Read more on:    bangladesh  |  mushfiqur rahim  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Morgan defends decision to rest Stokes

2017-09-16 16:22

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: All Blacks 57-0 Springboks Dark day as Boks humiliated by All Blacks Bumbling Boks suffer worst Test defeat - ever! Bok ratings: Eish, back to Stone Age Coetzee: I won't say it was a horror movie, but ...
WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 10 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership Smit: Why not rotate SA teams in PRO14? Pierre Spies chats to Sport24

Fixtures
Thursday, 28 September 2017
South Africa v Bangladesh, Potchefstroom 10:00
Friday, 06 October 2017
South Africa v Bangladesh, Bloemfontein 10:00
Sunday, 15 October 2017
South Africa v Bangladesh, Kimberley 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against England. Should he just retire?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 