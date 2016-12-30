NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas wrap up Sri Lankan tail, go 1-0 up

2016-12-30 11:10
Proteas celebrate (AFP)
Cape Town - The Proteas wasted no time in wrapping up the Sri Lankan tail - and winning the first Test at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth in comprehensive fashion on Friday.

As it happened: Proteas v Sri Lanka, 1st Test

Resuming on 240/5 in their bid for 488 for victory, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 281 before lunch on Day 5, handing the home side a 206-run victory.

With their win, the Proteas go 1-0 up in the three-Test series.

The two teams will resume battle at Newlands from January 2-6, before concluding hostilities at the Wanderers from January 12-16.

Live Video Streaming
Video Highlights
Fixtures
26 December 2016
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Port Elizabeth 10:00
02 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Cape Town 10:00
12 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
