Proteas wrap up Sri Lankan tail, go 1-0 up

Cape Town - The Proteas wasted no time in wrapping up the Sri Lankan tail - and winning the first Test at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth in comprehensive fashion on Friday.

As it happened: Proteas v Sri Lanka, 1st Test

Resuming on 240/5 in their bid for 488 for victory, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 281 before lunch on Day 5, handing the home side a 206-run victory.



With their win, the Proteas go 1-0 up in the three-Test series.

The two teams will resume battle at Newlands from January 2-6, before concluding hostilities at the Wanderers from January 12-16.