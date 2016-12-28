Proteas wrap up Sri Lankan tail

Cape Town - The Proteas wasted no time in wrapping up the Sri Lankan tail on day three of the first Test in Port Elizabeth, taking just 35 minutes in the opening session to dismiss the visitors for 205.

LIVE: SA V SRI LANKA, DAY 3

The Proteas struck immediately when Vernon Philander had Dhananjaya de Silva, who had looked so good on day two, caught behind for 43 on the first ball of the day.

Philander then had his fifth of the innings with the last ball of his first over when Suranga Lakmal was caught by Kyle Abbott at short mid-on for 4.

After a half-an-hour of resistance for the last wicket, Kyle Abbott then put the innings to bed when he had Dushmantha Chameera caught by Hashim Amla in the slips for 19.

It leaves the Proteas with a lead of 81 as they begin their second innings under cloudy conditions.

Scores in brief:

SA 286 (Duminy 63, Cook 59, Elgar 45, Lakmal 5/63)

Sri Lanka 205 (De Silva 43, Philander 5/45, Abbott 3/63)

South Africa lead by 81 runs with 10 second innings wickets remaining