NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas win toss, bowl in 1st ODI in Leeds

2017-05-24 15:00
AB de Villiers (Getty Images)
Related Links

Leeds - South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss and elected to field against England in the day/night first one-day international at Headingley on Wednesday.

England recalled all three players who had been allowed extended spells in the Twenty20 Indian Premier League - star all-rounder Ben Stokes, paceman Chris Woakes and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

That meant England dropped Jonny Bairstow on his Yorkshire home ground after the wicketkeeper/batsman starred in England's recent 2-0 ODI home series win over Ireland.

But there was a recall for off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali. 

South Africa, the world's number one ranked ODI side, selected Wayne Parnell ahead of Dwaine Pretorius, while fast bowler Morne Morkel was left out.

This three-match series serves as a warm-up for both sides ahead of next week's start of the ICC Champions Trophy tournament in England which will feature the world's top eight ODI teams.

A minute's silence in memory of those killed in the Manchester terror attack on Monday was due to be observed before play started, with players from both teams wearing black armbands as a mark of respect.

The series continues at Southampton on Saturday and finishes at Lord's on Monday.

Teams:

England

Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wkt), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (captain), JP Duminy, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Tim Robinson (ENG)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Read more on:    proteas  |  ab de villiers  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Jacques Rudolph calls time on career

50 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Coetzee names Bok squad for France series Bok coach explains Bismarck omission Pierre Spies shown the door at Montpellier Coetzee and the Boks ... chapter two Coetzee: Why Whiteley is my captain
Coetzee and the Boks ... chapter two Boks: Duane should be fine at No 7, but... Bafana legend considered suicide Boks to follow Lions blueprint? Nadal closing in on La Decima

Fixtures
Wednesday, 24 May 2017
England v South Africa, Leeds 15:00
Saturday, 27 May 2017
England v South Africa, Southampton 12:00
Monday, 29 May 2017
England v South Africa, London 12:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 