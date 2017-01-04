Proteas v Oz Test itinerary announced

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced the itinerary for the four-match Test series to be played between the Proteas and Australia in February/March 2018.

“Since unification in 1991, this will be the first time the two countries will compete in a four-match Test series,” commented CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat.

“This will add to the significance of the Test series and will offer us a perfect opportunity to finally win a Test series at home against the formidable Aussies.

“Test match cricket between Australia and South Africa has always produced epic battles and brought out high-class individual performances that have become part of the annals of the game.

“Australia are currently the No. 2 ranked team on the ICC Test table and we will need to beat them and India to regain our place at the top of the table.

“With this series being played straight after the tour by India our Proteas and fans can look forward to what will be one of the most challenging seasons of Test match cricket we have ever witnessed in South Africa,” concluded Lorgat.

Itinerary:

February 22-24 - 3 Day Tour Match: SA Invitational XI v Australia, Willowmoore - 10:00

March 1-5 - 1st Test: South Africa v Australia, Kingsmead - 10:00

March 9-13 - 2nd Test: South Africa v Australia, St George’s Park - 10:00

March 22-26 - 3rd Test: South Africa v Australia, Newlands - 10:00

March 30-April 3 - 4th Test: South Africa v Australia, Wanderers - 10:00

