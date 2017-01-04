NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas v Oz Test itinerary announced

2017-01-04 12:40
CSA CEO Haroon Lorgat (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced the itinerary for the four-match Test series to be played between the Proteas and Australia in February/March 2018.

“Since unification in 1991, this will be the first time the two countries will compete in a four-match Test series,” commented CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat.

“This will add to the significance of the Test series and will offer us a perfect opportunity to finally win a Test series at home against the formidable Aussies.

“Test match cricket between Australia and South Africa has always produced epic battles and brought out high-class individual performances that have become part of the annals of the game.

“Australia are currently the No. 2 ranked team on the ICC Test table and we will need to beat them and India to regain our place at the top of the table.

“With this series being played straight after the tour by India our Proteas and fans can look forward to what will be one of the most challenging seasons of Test match cricket we have ever witnessed in South Africa,” concluded Lorgat.

Itinerary:

February 22-24 - 3 Day Tour Match: SA Invitational XI v Australia, Willowmoore - 10:00
March 1-5 - 1st Test: South Africa v Australia, Kingsmead - 10:00
March 9-13 - 2nd Test: South Africa v Australia, St George’s Park - 10:00
March 22-26 - 3rd Test: South Africa v Australia, Newlands - 10:00
March 30-April 3 - 4th Test: South Africa v Australia, Wanderers - 10:00

Read more on:    csa  |  australia  |  proteas  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Faf may set ‘Lankans a MONSTER

2017-01-04 11:24

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Elgar: De Kock is a 'freak' Philander defends decision to bat again Proteas piling on the runs at Newlands SA braces for possibility of Abbott exit Rabada reaches milestone in Cape Town
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Fixtures
02 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Cape Town 10:30
12 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Johannesburg 10:00
20 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Centurion 18:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Assuming AB de Villiers is over his elbow injury, who should skipper the Proteas in their Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 