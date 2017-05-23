NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas turn attention to England ODIs

2017-05-23 08:30
Hashim Amla (Gallo)
Cape Town - The warm-up games are done and dusted, and now the Proteas will turn their attention to an ODI series against England as their final preparation ahead of this year's ICC Champions Trophy. 

The first of three ODIs against England, the Champions Trophy hosts, takes place on Wednesday in Leeds. 

It is the perfect opportunity, says opener Hashim Amla, for the Proteas to get their ducks in a row as they look to win their first major piece of silverware since 1998 when they were victorious at the then-named ICC Knockout Trophy.

"The ODI series comes at a good time before the Champions Trophy which, I suppose for both teams will be great preparation," Amla told Cricket South Africa's Youtube channel.

"We know England are a very good team ... it will be a good challenge for us and a good way for us to get our skills honed down."

The Proteas and England last met at the beginning of 2016 when South Africa won a five-match ODI series 3-2 on home soil.

"We played them not so long ago in South Africa so we know they have a long batting line-up and quite a few bowling options," said Amla.

"We think it's going to be a very good series."

Of course, the conditions in England will be different to what they were in South Africa, but Amla is not placing too much focus on that.

"I always find the best thing to do is not expect too much ... take everything as it comes," he said.

"If anything, from a batting perspective, sometimes the wickets can get a little slow. There is a lot of moisture around.

But as a team we try not to have too many pre-conceived ideas ... it's about what happens on the day."

South Africa play their first Champions Trophy match against Sri Lanka on June 3, while they are also pooled alongside India and Pakistan. 

