Proteas to remain No 1 ahead of England series

Cape Town - There is little change in the ICC ODI Team Rankings with the Proteas still holding the top position ahead of Australia and India.

England host the Proteas in a three-match ODI series, starting in Leeds on Wednesday, that could help the visiting side consolidate its position at the top of the team rankings.

The Proteas can gain three points by winning 3-0, increasing its lead over Australia to eight points as it will go up to 126 points.

This will help the Proteas gain vital momentum ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy to be held in England and Wales from June 1-18.

In losing 3-0, England will remain in fifth position but slip from 110 points to 107 points.

On the other hand, a 3-0 series win for the English will not help it gain a position in the rankings as it will reach 114 points, tied with New Zealand but behind on decimal points.

The Proteas will remain at the top of the rankings even with such a result though its lead over Australia will go down to just one point.

ICC ODI team rankings (as of 22 May):

1. South Africa - 123

2. Australia - 118

3. India - 117

4. New Zealand - 116

5. England - 110

6. Sri Lanka - 93

7. Bangladesh - 91

8. Pakistan - 88

9. West Indies - 79

10. Afghanistan - 52

11. Zimbabwe - 48

12. Ireland - 41

